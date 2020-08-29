State police say there was one confirmed fatality in a Saturday morning crash on northbound Interstate 95 near Lorton.
Troopers were called to the wreck at the 163 mile marker at 5:52 a.m. Traffic cameras showed a pickup truck and sedan, the later with severe damage to the front end, WTOP Traffic reported.
All lanes were reopened by 11 a.m. after the right lane being blocked for much of the morning.
State police have not yet released the identity of the victim or other details about the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.