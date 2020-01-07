A person in a car was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Fauquier County school bus on slick pavement near Delaplane, Fauquier Now reports.
The wreck happened at at 12:56 p.m., not long after Fauquier County schools released early for the day due to weather, said Fauquier Now publisher Lou Emerson.
The collision, on John Marshall Highway between Carrington and Sage roads, claimed the life of one person in the passenger vehicle. An adult on the school bus also suffered an injury, Fauquier Now reported.
Students were on the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported to children, Emerson said.
He said it was snowing at the time, with near white-out conditions on area roads.
Schools across Northern Virginia closed early as snow moves in. The National Weather Service says snow rates will cause very low visibility on area roadways.
