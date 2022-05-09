One person was killed and another was rescued from a burning car after a three-vehicle crash early Monday on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County.
The wreck happened at 3:33 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 169 mile marker near Springfield, with impact causing one of the cars to catch fire.
The driver died at the scene, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said, but a passerby was able to pull the passenger from the burning vehicle. That person was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries.
There were no other serious injuries. State police are still investigating what led to the crash.
