One man is dead and another hospitalized after a Friday morning shooting at a home in Dumfries.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court at 9:42 a.m. and arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers provided first aid and both men were taken to an area hospital, where one died a short time later. The other man remains hospitalized in unknown condition.
The suspect fled from the house after the shooting and is believed to have left the area, Perok said. Detectives believe the shooter knew the victims.
"Preliminarily, this incident does not appear to be random," Perok said.
The victim's identity will be released once family members are notified, Perok said.
Police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.
