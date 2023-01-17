A man was killed and a second wounded in a Monday night shooting on Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the shooting in the Bayvue Apartments in the Marumsco area about 9 p.m. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not yet released any other details. The case is Prince William County's second murder of the year and second shooting of the day.
On Monday afternoon, one person was shot in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane in Bristow. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and the extent of injuries unknown. No other details have been released.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
