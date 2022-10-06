The National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir has opened a new exhibit to commemorate world-renowned comedian Bob Hope.
“So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope,” which opened last month, was produced by the National World War II Museum with the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation, the national touring exhibit sponsor.
“Given our mission to tell the story of the American experience in World War II, the decision was made to develop a show on Hope’s World War II efforts – and the events that inspired his relationship with those in service for the rest of his long life,” said Kimberly Guise, senior curator and director for curatorial affairs for the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
The gallery features an original documentary produced by John Scheinfeld and nearly 50 artifacts, including unpublished photographs of Hope, World War II-era relics, programs and scrapbooks, correspondence between Hope and service members, an interactive touch-table and videos of Hope’s wartime travels.
Guise said that in curating the exhibit she worked closely with the Hope Foundation team, including Hope’s daughter, Linda Hope.
“I did consult with several individuals who knew Hope personally,” she added. “One wonderful element of the exhibit post-development is the opportunities created by the exhibit to meet and talk with so many individuals who had seen Hope perform while in service. I’ve spoken with several grateful members of Hope’s military audiences, especially Vietnam veterans.”
Hope was known as the “one-man morale machine” through his 50 years of performing USO shows, which were broadcast for all to hear. The exhibit, while informative for many, also was nostalgic for some.
“I knew him as a comedian when I was a kid. I would hear him on the radio and TV,” Catherine Connor, who explored the gallery during its opening weekend, told InsideNoVa.
“The exhibit was very well done. There is a lot of good information, and it explains a lot of what he did not only as an entertainer but as an American. Cheering these guys up was a tough job.”
The museum held several activities on opening weekend to demonstrate Hope’s positive outreach. They included hands-on interactive programs, open-mic comedy sessions, swing dance lessons and family crafts.
A redesigned version of the museum’s debut special exhibition, “The Art of Soldiering,” which highlights soldier artwork dating back to the Civil War, can also be found in the exhibition space. The museum hopes to provide a comprehensive portrayal of Army history and traditions through the eyes of the American soldier with this gallery and future ones that will be presented in its place, said Susan Smullen, public affairs officer for the museum.
“The special exhibition gallery was specifically designed for rotating content that all ties back to the National Museum of the United States Army’s mission,” she added.
The Bob Hope exhibit will run at the museum through January.
