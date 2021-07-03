The Boro in Tysons recently unveiled one of the D.C. area's largest pieces of public art by Baltimore-based artists Jessie and Katey -- a 400-foot long, 70-foot high mural.
Facilitated by D.C.-area art broker Art Whino, the large-scale mural is on the Leesburg Pike side of the Loft building between Westpark and Silver Hill Drive.
The new addition to the Boro is designed to invite passersby into the neighborhood and "infuse happiness and joy to everyone who sees it, whether that is a commuter on the metro, a resident or shopper at the Boro, or a driver on Route 7," the company said in a news release.
The mural echoes the artists’ signature themes of movement and symmetry, inspired by bold color combinations and patterns in nature.
