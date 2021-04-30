The chances are one in 30 million. And it happened at the Manassas Red Lobster.
Meet Freckles. He's been saved from the cooking pot because he is one of the rarest of his kind -- a calico lobster.
The University of Maine's Lobster Institute estimates the odds of catching a calico lobster are one in 30 million, nearly 10,000 times less likely than being struck by lightning, according to Food and Wine magazine.
Freckles, with his orange and black speckled shell, surely stood out when he turned up at the Red Lobster on Broken Branch Boulevard off Sudley Road. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain didn't immediately return a request for comment on when and just how he was discovered.
But lucky for Freckles, he won't become anyone's meal. Red Lobster is donating him to the Virginia Living Museum lobster display.
Last July, a Red Lobster in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, donated a rare blue lobster named “Clawdia”– a 1 in two million finding – to the Akron Zoo, who also helped make the connection for “Freckles” new home with the Virginia Living Museum, the restaurant said in a news release.
