A 19-year-old Woodbridge man who was one of three people shot in the Tackett's Mill shopping center in Lake Ridge last week has now been arrested.
Taron Jarrell Thomas of the 14000 block of Piccolo Lane in Woodbridge was charged Dec. 23 with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Police say Thomas was in a car with Daquil Raheem Smith, 19, Philadelphia, Pa., at the time of the shooting. Smith faces the same charges and both are held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Harbor Drive. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Matthew Joseph Costanzo of Woodbridge and an 18-year-old woman in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
Meanwhile, Thomas was located on Tacketts Village Square also suffering from gunshot injuries. All three of the injured were taken to area hospitals, where Costanzo later died.
Police say the victims and suspects met in the parking lot at Tacketts Village Square to conduct a narcotics transaction, with the Smith and Thomas in one car and the other victims and a third man in another car.
During the encounter, Smith and Thomas fired into the second vehicle, striking the two victims, police allege. It appears Thomas was shot by Smith while in the car, police said. Immediately after the shooting, both suspects fled on foot.
Smith was arrested shortly after the shooting, while Thomas was arrested as he was released from the hospital. The 18-year-old woman who was also shot is expected to recover, police said.
