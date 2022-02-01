J.J. Jefferson, one of two Bridgewater College police officers shot and killed Tuesday, graduated from Fauquier High School in 1992.
Jefferson joined the campus police force in August 2018 after working as a sergeant with the Shenandoah University department in Winchester, according to his Facebook page.
“J.J. took classes while he worked at Shenandoah from 2012 to 2018, and was promoted to sergeant in 2013,” Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons wrote on the college website Tuesday. “J.J. received a Wilkins Award from SU in 2017 in recognition of his initiatives to re-envision campus safety as focusing on student and community relationships. He was known for walking every inch of main campus throughout the evenings, meeting students and getting to know them well.
“Over social media, he is being remembered by SU colleagues and students as having a commanding presence, a warm smile, and a laugh that would echo down the hallways. He would never just secure a building in the evening; instead, he would greet each person he encountered with genuine care and interest while securing buildings — and whenever he had a free moment, he would stop by SU games or rehearsals to cheer on our students.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shannon Oates Jefferson, J.J.’s wife and an alumna of Shenandoah who graduated in 2013.”
At Fauquier High, he excelled as a fullback and defensive lineman on the football team and set a record in the FHS weight room with an 825-pound squat. Jefferson also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Bridgewater students heard gunshots around 1:20 p.m. at the 1,500-student liberal arts college south of Harrisonburg. The college at 1:24 p.m. first tweeted notice of a reported active shooter and advised everyone to shelter in place.
“This is not a test,” the tweet said.
Campus Safety Officer Jefferson and Campus Police Officer John Painter responded to a call of a suspicious individual was on campus in Memorial Hall, authorities said.
“After a brief interaction, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, opened fire and shot both officers,” killing them, WHSV-TV reported. The college sent an “all clear” message at 4:30.
