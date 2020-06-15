One person was critically injured and four others displaced in a Sunday night townhouse fire in the 4500 block of Airlie Way in the Annandale area of Fairfax County.
Crews were called to the fire at 9:27 p.m. and arrived to find fire visible from the second floor of the two-story, middle unit townhouse and a person trapped inside, Fairfax fire and rescue said in a news release.
Crews worked simultaneously to locate the missing occupant and extinguish the fire. Firefighters quickly located the occupant on the second floor and removed her from the townhome.
She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no firefighter injuries reported.
Four occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant was alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm. The occupant attempted to rescue another occupant unsuccessfully.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Five occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were offered and accepted. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $20,000.
