A person was found dead after a two-alarm fire ripped through a home in Fairfax County's Lincolnia area late Monday.
Fire crews were called to the 6600 block of Pine Road about 10:30 p.m. with reports that one occupant of the house was unaccounted for, Fairfax County fire and rescue said.
The missing occupant was later found dead inside the house. Authorities have not released the person's name or any other details about the fire.
