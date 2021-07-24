One person was found dead and another injured after a structure fire late Friday in Bealeton.
Fire crews were called to the blaze in the 7000 block of Catlett Road just before 9:30 p.m. The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office says one person was found dead inside the building and a second was taken to Fauquier Hospital for treatment.
Authorities have not released any other details on the victims or the fire.
The case "remains an active investigation and more information will be released when made available," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
