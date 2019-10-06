One person was killed and another injured in an early-morning fire at a Sterling town house.
Just before 3 a.m., Sunday, fire crews were called to the 200 block of Giles Place in Sterling for a report of a house fire with a person possibly trapped inside.
Loudoun County fire and rescue crews from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, Ashburn, Leesburg, and Fairfax County all responded.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a two-story townhouse and requested a Rapid Intervention Task Force and second alarm for assistance, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Emergency crews found one adult outside the residence suffering from burn injuries. The patient was immediately transported by ambulance to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire from both the interior and exterior of the townhouse and continued searching for additional occupants. Crews quickly located an adult male who was brought outside to waiting EMS crews, the release said.
Paramedics immediately began advanced life support care and transported the victim to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The adult male was pronounced dead at the hospital. One resident refused medical treatment on the scene.
The fire was extinguished quickly, avoiding fire damage to the adjacent townhomes. The fire is under investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office in conjunction with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
