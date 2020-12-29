Fairfax County police are investigating a Tuesday morning accident at an industrial site in Lorton that left one person dead.
Police say the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of Richmond Highway. Preliminary, one person was injured by machinery and died at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.