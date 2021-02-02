One person was killed and Interstate 95 south in Stafford was closed for hours this morning after a crash involving two tractor trailers and a car on the Rappahannock River bridge, state police said.
The wreck happened about 4 a.m. at the 131 mile marker at the Stafford-Fredericksburg line. One of the tractor trailers involved overturned, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed until just before 9 a.m., with brief stoppages remaining as crews clear out the vehicles involved. As of 9:20 a.m., two southbound lanes were open around the wreck.
State police have not yet released any details on the person killed.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
