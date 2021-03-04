State police say one person died in a single-engine plane crash Thursday afternoon in Loudoun County.
The crash happened about 3:09 p.m. in the 35000 block of Charlestowne Pike. Emergency responders arrived to find a small, private aircraft in a field. State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said there is one confirmed fatality.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
Charlestowne Pike was shut down in both directions near Harpers Ferry Road as the investigation continued Thursday evening.
