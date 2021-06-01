One person was seriously injured Tuesday in a fiery tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 south near the Dale City rest area.
State police say the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the 155 mile marker. The tractor-trailer caught fire and one injured person was flown by helicopter to a trauma center.
As of 3:45 p.m., traffic appeared to be getting by on the right shoulder and in the Express Lanes. Traffic backups were more than seven miles.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.
