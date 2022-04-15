At least one person was shot Friday night at a carnival on the grounds of Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge.
Police were telling parents and family members of those at the carnival to go to Christ Chapel across the street and wait for information.
A helicopter was called to take the victim to an area trauma center, with the football field at the school on Smoketown Road used for the landing zone. No other details about the victim were available.
A carnival hosted by the Woodbridge Kiwanis Club was being held at the school this week. Police say the scene and area are secure.
