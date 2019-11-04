A teenager died and fours others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Oakton.
Fairfax County police detectives say it appears the driver was traveling eastbound on Stuart Mill Road in a 2010 Kia Forte with four teenage passengers when the car ran off the right shoulder and hit a tree about 6:30 p.m.
All five teenage occupants were taken to local hospitals where one teen was pronounced dead, police said in a news release.
The driver remained in life-threatening condition Monday morning while three passengers were treated for injuries not considered to be life threatening. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors which led to the crash. The possibility of speed being a factor is still being investigated.
The names of the driver and passengers are not being released due to state law.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone - 1-866-411-TIPS(866-411-8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.