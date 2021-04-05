A 13-year-old Bristow boy was killed and two other children seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash at Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard in Manassas.
At 5:11 p.m, the driver of 2002 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on University Boulevard and attempted to make a left onto the parkway against a red traffic signal, Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The car entered the intersection and collided with a 2003 Ford F-250 that was traveling southbound on the parkway through the intersection. The collision impacted the rear passenger compartment of the Civic, which had two adults in the front and three juveniles in the back
A 13-year-old boy in the back seat was pinned inside the car and was removed by an off-duty police officer and a responding officer, Perok said.
The officers performed CPR on the juvenile prior to medics arriving, but he died a short time later at the hospital, Perok said.
The victim and a 16-year-old boy also in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts, Perok said. The 16-year-old was ejected from the car and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.
The third juvenile in the back seat, a 9-year-old boy, also suffered serious injuries, Perok said.
The two adults in the Civic, a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, and the driver of the F-250, a 34-year-old Woodbridge man, were treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.
Due to a 2017 law change, the identity of the deceased juvenile is not being released.
Speed does appear to be a contributing factor in the collision, Perok said.
