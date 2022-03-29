One person remains unaccounted for after a fire engulfed an Ashburn home early Tuesday.
Just before 1:30 a.m., the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center began receiving 911 calls reporting a house fire on Nashua Street. Several callers reported one home on fire and the fire rapidly spreading to neighboring houses, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Fire crews from Ashburn, Lansdowne, Moorefield, Leesburg, and command staff responded to the initial call. Based on the amount of fire in multiple structures, a Rapid Intervention Task (RIT) force and a second alarm were requested to assist.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on multiple floors of the home with fire quickly spreading to the houses on either side. Under windy conditions fire crews initially attacked the bulk of the fire from the exterior as others worked quickly to contain the fire and search for occupants in the neighboring houses, the news release said.
Two residents inside the heavily engulfed house were able to self-evacuate and were taken to Medstar Washington Burn Center for minor injuries however one adult remains unaccounted for.
Crews remained on scene this morning extinguishing remaining hot spots and assisting the fire marshals with their investigation. There are no additional injuries to civilians or first responders. A total of nine adults and two children have been displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.