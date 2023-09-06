There will soon be a new tenant at the former Food grocery store at the Westgate Shopping Center just outside Manassas.
Onelife Fitness announced last week that it will invest $8 million to renovate the property, which has sat vacant since 2021, when Giant opened a new store a block away at Bull Run Plaza.
In a press release, Onelife said the new fitness center will bring over 110 jobs. It plans to open the 55,000-square-foot location, its 53rd, in the spring of 2024.
“Onelife Fitness is excited to invest in the community by renovating an existing vacant building, thereby providing two essential services to Manassas – fitness and economic development,” Ori Gorfine, Onelife’s president, said in the release. “Our goal is to provide Onelife members with the opportunity to use our facilities wherever they are – making fitness more accessible and affordable.”
The company says the location will feature an indoor saltwater lap pool and whirlpool, a studio for yoga and pilates, a “stadium-style” spin studio, a boxing studio, turf training areas, a “kids club” and an outdoor training area.
According to Florida-based Sterling Organization, Westgate’s owner, Goodwill and KPot Korean BBQ are also planning forthcoming locations in the shopping center, which was built in 1968 and sold for $42.5 million in 2016. This year, the shopping center property was assessed at a value of $20 million by Prince William County. The 170,359-square-foot shopping center still sports Total Wine and T-Mobile as tenants.
(1) comment
This used to be a decent shopping center. It has gone downhill rapidly in recent years due to Biedenomics. Now, its a hangout for thugs and dopers.
