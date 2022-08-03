Only two Prince William County towns will have contested elections for local offices this fall.
Although all four of the county’s towns – Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico – will have elections for mayor and Town Council in November, only Dumfries and Quantico will see competitive races.
The deadline to file paperwork for the election was June 21. The candidate list was provided by the Prince William County Registrar’s Office and is awaiting final certification from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Some of the towns held elections in May in previous years, but changes to state code have shifted all general elections to the fall.
Candidates in town elections run without party affiliation.
Dumfries
In Dumfries, the most populous town in the county with an estimated 5,679 residents, the mayorship will be contested, but the Town Council race is decided.
Incumbent Mayor Derrick Wood is being challenged by local activist Ebony Lofton. Wood is in his first four-year term.
Three of the six seats on Council are up for election, and incumbents Monae Nickerson and Selonia Miles are seeking their second four-year terms. They will be joined on the ballot by Caetrina Peterson.
Council member Cydny Neville, whose first term expires this year, did not file for re-election.
The other three seats on Town Council will be up for election in 2024.
Quantico
In the tiny town of Quantico, surrounded by U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico, more than 2% of the town’s population is running for five seats on the Town Council.
The town of an estimated 578 residents will have 14 candidates on the ballot.
Incumbent council members Alice Toner and Sammato Dabney are seeking their second two-year terms.
Council member Russell “Rusty” Kuhns, the most experienced local elected official in Prince William County, is seeking re-election. He has been in office since 2002.
Also seeking re-election are council members Earlene Clinton, first elected in 2012, and Robin Langham, who joined council in 2016.
Two former council members are hoping to get back in office. Former Council member Florence “FoFo” Petkoson served from 1994 to 2004, according to The Washington Post. She was unseated by 12 votes in 2004 and unsuccessfully campaigned five times from 2006 to 2014.
Former council member Otis Baker is seeking to return after losing re-election in 2020 by four votes.
Jason Stoltz is taking a second run at Town Council, having missed the mark by three votes in 2020.
Also taking their first run at elected office are:
Nadia Madjid, director of the East Asia and Pacific Division of the federally-owned Voice of America radio broadcast network
Shannon Wilson, a bartender at Great American Restaurants and an intern with the Peace Corps
The remaining candidates, about whom InsideNoVa was unable to find additional information, are:
S. “Steve” Kang
Aaron P. Worsham
Todd Zirkle
Brandi Maly
The two-year term of Mayor Kevin Brown, who has held the office since 2012, also expires this year. Brown, who previously served one term on Town Council, is running unopposed for re-election.
Haymarket
Barring a substantial write-in campaign, the elections are already decided in Haymarket.
The entire six-member Town Council and mayorship are up for election every two years in the town of an estimated 1,545 residents.
The current Town Council received an extension on the terms they won in May 2020 under changes to state law that moved the vote to November.
Council members Bob Weir, Marchant Schneider and Tracy Lynn Pater are running for their second consecutive terms. Weir also served from 2004 to 2012.
Council member Joseph Pasanello is running for his fourth, non-consecutive term. He was on Town Council from 2014 to 2018 and then rejoined the council in 2020.
Council member Mary Ramirez is seeking her first full term. She won a special election in 2021 to fill the unexpired term of Steve Shannon.
Incumbent Council member Chris Morris will not seek re-election.
Morris will be replaced by former Mayor David Leake, who held that post from 2012 to 2020. He also served on Town Council from 2008 to 2010 and 2011 to 2012.
Incumbent Mayor Ken Luersen, who unseated Leake in 2020, is running unopposed for re-election.
Occoquan
The mayorship and all five seats on Town Council are also up for two-year terms in Occoquan, which has an estimated 1,035 residents.
Incumbent Council members Jenn Loges, Eliot Perkins and Cindy Fithian are seeking re-election.
Loges and Perkins were elected in 2020, and Fithian was elected in 2016.
Council member Laurie Holloway is not seeking re-election. Council member Robert Love, who was appointed this year to fill the unexpired term of Krystyna Bienia, is not seeking to permanently fill the seat.
Realtor Theodore Daubresse and Nancy Freeborne-Brinton, a health care consultant, are the only candidates who filed for the remaining two seats.
Mayor Earnie Porta Jr. will be unopposed for re-election.
Porta was mayor of Occoquan from 2006 to 2014, when he didn’t seek re-election to instead run for the Occoquan District seat on the Board of Supervisors in 2015. He was unsuccessful and, in 2018, was elected again as the town’s mayor.
