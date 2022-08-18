Copy of Page 22 Lifestyles Workhouse Brass.jpg

NoBS! Brass will perform Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The Workhouse Arts Foundation’s new series of live musical performances continues this month through late fall.

The series, “On Stage, Live Music at the Workhouse,” began in February, and performances are held in the Workhouse Arts Center’s McGuireWoods Gallery Theatre, as well as in its outdoor Rizer Pavilion Theatre. The Workhouse Arts Center is in Lorton.

Here’s the lineup through November:

August

PLUNKEY AND ONENESS

Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., Rizer Pavilion

An experienced performer, songwriter, music and film producer, Plunkey has appeared in concert with some of the biggest names in Black music.

TERRA VOCE

Aug. 21, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

Thrilling audiences with lively concert programs that explore a colorful array of musical styles from Baroque to tango, Brazilian choro and European folk.

SEPTEMBER

CHARM CITY JUNCTION

Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., Rizer Pavilion

Baltimore-based acoustic roots quartet Charm City Junction plays a variety of music from dance-inducing old time rhythms and foot-stomping Irish melodies to hard-driving bluegrass.

TOM TEASLEY

Sept. 4, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

Tom will be performing his interpretation of the music for the movie “Modern Times,” a classic Charlie Chaplin comedy.

ORLANDO LEYBA

Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

A stand-up comedian who connects with all audiences through his unique life experience and perspective.

QUIN TANGO

Sept. 17, 2 p.m., Rizer Pavilion

Quin Tango delivers an intimate brand of sizzle and history, serious and fun with a multimedia presentation of Argentine tango music and dance.

NoBS! Brass

Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Rizer Pavilion

A typical No BS! Brass set consists primarily of original songs, as well as one or two familiar cover songs.

OCTOBER

AFTER JACK

Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

​After Jack is a musical celebration of togetherness, combining one’s most beloved musical memories with a foot-stomping string band.

MARCOLIVIA

Oct. 2, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

A violin/viola duo, Marcolivia has performed chamber music at the Kennedy Center, the Ravinia Festival, Merkin Hall and Carnegie Hall.

NEW ORCHESTRA OF WASHINGTON, DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

A one-of-a-kind ensemble, performing as a small chamber orchestra, will be performing a memorable “Day of the Dead” concert.

JOHN BULLARD, MARJUS COMPTON

Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

Inviting audiences to share in a transformative revelation and to experience the artistic marriage of banjo and classical music.

RAINIER TRIO

Oct. 16, 2022, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

Hailed as “two perfect virtuosos” at their international performance debut the Rainier Trio were received with critical acclaim at their Carnegie Weill Recital Hall debut.

NOVEMBER

WICKED SYCAMORE

Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

An all-female trio, their sound can be described as contemporary folk with a mischievous edge that is grounded in traditional roots, Americana and bluegrass.

ROBIN SPIELBERG

Nov. 6, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

Robin Spielberg is one of America’s most beloved pianist/composers. With hundreds of thousands of recordings sold, this Steinway Artist has been winning the hearts of listeners around the world with her compelling melodies and sensitive piano techniques.

TAMMY PESCATELLI

Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

An Italian American stand-up comedian who learned her comedic skills growing up in a large Italian family outside of Cleveland.

FIVE MILE MOUNTAIN

Nov. 20, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery

Five Mile Mountain Road presents an authentic old-time experience reminiscent of the music once heard at dance halls and theaters in days gone by.

