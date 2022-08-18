The Workhouse Arts Foundation’s new series of live musical performances continues this month through late fall.
The series, “On Stage, Live Music at the Workhouse,” began in February, and performances are held in the Workhouse Arts Center’s McGuireWoods Gallery Theatre, as well as in its outdoor Rizer Pavilion Theatre. The Workhouse Arts Center is in Lorton.
Here’s the lineup through November:
August
PLUNKEY AND ONENESS
Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., Rizer Pavilion
An experienced performer, songwriter, music and film producer, Plunkey has appeared in concert with some of the biggest names in Black music.
TERRA VOCE
Aug. 21, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
Thrilling audiences with lively concert programs that explore a colorful array of musical styles from Baroque to tango, Brazilian choro and European folk.
SEPTEMBER
CHARM CITY JUNCTION
Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., Rizer Pavilion
Baltimore-based acoustic roots quartet Charm City Junction plays a variety of music from dance-inducing old time rhythms and foot-stomping Irish melodies to hard-driving bluegrass.
TOM TEASLEY
Sept. 4, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
Tom will be performing his interpretation of the music for the movie “Modern Times,” a classic Charlie Chaplin comedy.
ORLANDO LEYBA
Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
A stand-up comedian who connects with all audiences through his unique life experience and perspective.
QUIN TANGO
Sept. 17, 2 p.m., Rizer Pavilion
Quin Tango delivers an intimate brand of sizzle and history, serious and fun with a multimedia presentation of Argentine tango music and dance.
NoBS! Brass
Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Rizer Pavilion
A typical No BS! Brass set consists primarily of original songs, as well as one or two familiar cover songs.
OCTOBER
AFTER JACK
Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
After Jack is a musical celebration of togetherness, combining one’s most beloved musical memories with a foot-stomping string band.
MARCOLIVIA
Oct. 2, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
A violin/viola duo, Marcolivia has performed chamber music at the Kennedy Center, the Ravinia Festival, Merkin Hall and Carnegie Hall.
NEW ORCHESTRA OF WASHINGTON, DIA DE LOS MUERTOS
Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
A one-of-a-kind ensemble, performing as a small chamber orchestra, will be performing a memorable “Day of the Dead” concert.
JOHN BULLARD, MARJUS COMPTON
Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
Inviting audiences to share in a transformative revelation and to experience the artistic marriage of banjo and classical music.
RAINIER TRIO
Oct. 16, 2022, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
Hailed as “two perfect virtuosos” at their international performance debut the Rainier Trio were received with critical acclaim at their Carnegie Weill Recital Hall debut.
NOVEMBER
WICKED SYCAMORE
Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
An all-female trio, their sound can be described as contemporary folk with a mischievous edge that is grounded in traditional roots, Americana and bluegrass.
ROBIN SPIELBERG
Nov. 6, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
Robin Spielberg is one of America’s most beloved pianist/composers. With hundreds of thousands of recordings sold, this Steinway Artist has been winning the hearts of listeners around the world with her compelling melodies and sensitive piano techniques.
TAMMY PESCATELLI
Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
An Italian American stand-up comedian who learned her comedic skills growing up in a large Italian family outside of Cleveland.
FIVE MILE MOUNTAIN
Nov. 20, 2 p.m., McGuireWoods Gallery
Five Mile Mountain Road presents an authentic old-time experience reminiscent of the music once heard at dance halls and theaters in days gone by.
