Northern Virginia localities could receive more than 20% of local allocations from Virginia’s settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy businesses, with Prince William County getting more than $2.8 million.
At its meeting Aug. 3, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with Attorney General Mark Herring’s office outlining how money from settled lawsuits would be allocated to local governments.
Herring announced July 21 that Virginia is expected to receive $530 million from a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest drug distribution companies. The announcement came after Herring said last month that the state expects to get $80 million from a settlement with Purdue Pharma.
“The roots of the opioid crisis began in the marketing offices and boardrooms of pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson and ran straight into the homes and medicine cabinets of Virginians,” Herring said in a press release. “No dollar amount will ever be able to bring back the Virginians we have lost to this devastating epidemic, but we can at least dedicate our time and resources to preventing further loss through prevention, treatment, and recovery.”
The memorandum lays out rules for allocating and spending settlement money, as well as the structure of an opioid abatement authority, which would distribute grants to localities for programs to tackle the opioid crisis. It covers money received through settlements by the state in conjunction with local governments against opioid manufacturers.
“A lot of hard-fought negotiations between local governments and the attorney general’s office … were resolved amicably and constructively in the form of this Memorandum of Understanding that will inure to the benefit of Virginians and Prince William County,” said Ed Spivey, an attorney hired to assist in the county’s litigation.
Prince William filed its own lawsuit against 54 companies in March 2019. If the county were to go to trial in that case and win, the proceeds would not be governed by the memorandum of understanding.
The agreement says 15% of settlement money will be directly provided to local governments that sign the memorandum, 70% will go to the opioid abatement fund and 15% will go directly to the state government. A portion of the money sent to the abatement fund will also be allocated directly to local governments.
The local allocations are based on a funding percentage laid out in the agreement. Fairfax County would receive the most of any government in Virginia with 8.67%.
Prince William County is sixth in the state with 3.56%, trailing the cities of Virginia Beach and Richmond and Henrico and Chesterfield counties. With a settlement of $530 million, that would total about $2.8 million for the county.
Loudoun County would get about 2.6%, Arlington would receive 1.8%, Alexandria would receive 1.1% and Manassas and Manassas Park would get less than 0.5% each.
In total, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Manassas, Manassas Park and the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford would receive 20.8% of the local allocations.
Localities would also be able to apply for grants for local and regional programs from the abatement authority. The authority would be governed by an 11-member board of directors including state, local, health and law enforcement officials. Among state legislators who would be on the board is the chair of the House of Delegates Appropriations Committee, currently Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William.
The grants could fund efforts such as treatment programs, preventing over-prescribing and detox. Priority will be given to applications that collaborate with an existing program, are in a community with high opioid use, are in historically economically disadvantaged communities or include a local match.
The total settlement is for $26 billion nationwide from Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. and Cardinal Health.
The majority of Virginia’s money will come from McKesson, AmericsourceBergen and Cardinal Health, which will pay a combined $21 billion nationwide over 18 years. Virginia’s share is expected at $427 million.
The companies have also agreed to establish an independent clearinghouse to monitor and track how many opioids are being sent to healthcare providers.
Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion across the country over nine years, with $3.7 billion paid during the first three years. Virginia is expected to receive $100 million as its share of the agreement with the company. J&J also agreed to stop selling opioids, not provide funding to entities promoting opioids or lobby for opioid activities.
Prince William declared the opioid crisis a public nuisance in March 2019, shortly before it filed a lawsuit against several manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
The lawsuit seeks $300 million in damages, plus $350,000 for each of the 54 defendants. It has been incorporated with a slew of lawsuits in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.
Spivey said portions of Prince William’s lawsuit could be settled through the agreement with AmericsourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson and Purdue Pharma’s proceedings this week in New York bankruptcy court.
