At the National World War II Memorial in Washington, a line of white buses was unloading a slow-motion parade of veterans in wheelchairs who had finally come to see what the nation had built in their honor.
Trips hosted by the Honor Flight Network have been a fixture on the mall since 2005, but this May 3 trip was extraordinary – the celebration of the 250,000 veterans that Honor Flight has brought to visit the nation’s memorials.
Among those attending was Daniel Griffiths, a World War II veteran from Phoenix, Ariz., who told InsideNoVa he was overwhelmed by the Honor Flight experience.
“I can’t imagine this at all, even after hearing from other people that have been here. I had to experience it myself. And I’ve had more tears in my eyes...” Griffiths paused, filled with emotion. “I can’t even talk about it. Oh my God, it’s just been great.”
Another veteran, Pete Zaldain, grew up in rural Colorado, and, at 17, had to have his parents’ approval to enlist in the military. A river was the largest body of water he’d seen until he was shipped out of San Diego Harbor. He was astonished at the size of the warships waiting to enter the fight in the Pacific, and he requested to be on an aircraft carrier – the biggest ship available.
Instead, Zaldain said, he was assigned to a rather petite minesweeper.
“At just 125 feet, it was the opposite of what I wanted,” Zaldain told InsideNoVa, “but it was nice. I was a deckhand and shift mail clerk in 1945 and ’46. Let me tell you, people liked getting the mail.”
As Zaldain, Griffiths and 250,000 other veterans will attest, the Honor Flight experience is more than just a trip, said Meredith Rosenbeck, the Honor Flight Network’s CEO and also a volunteer. She told the hundreds assembled for the occasion that, years ago, as she was volunteering as a guardian and escorting a Korean War veteran, they passed a group of South Korean tourists who happened to be visiting the Korean War Memorial at the same time.
“A man approached the veteran and said, ‘Sir, I see you served in the Korean War.’ My veteran nodded, and with so much sincerity, the man shook my veteran’s hand and said to him, ‘I wanted to thank you for saving my country.’ As the man walked away, my veteran turned to me and said, ‘I never knew anyone cared about what we did over there.’ It was a magical moment,” Rosenbeck recalled.
“It was a life-changing moment for both of us,” she added. “Veterans who have made profound sacrifices are often left to wonder sometimes for decades, whether their sacrifices were worth it, or if anyone cares. That is why Honor Flight is a long-overdue expression of our nation’s gratitude, a moment of reflection, a journey that many have waited a lifetime to experience.”
Matthew Shuman, chairman of the Honor Flight Network, put the 250,000 visits into context: The Marine Corps, at full strength, has 180,000 people on active duty.
“Over the life of Honor Flight, we have flown more than enough people to create our own branch of the United States military,” Shuman added. “The planning for today’s celebration began when these incredibly selfless Americans raised their right hands and took an oath to defend this nation, thus giving us all something and someone to honor and celebrate.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, celebrated the return of Honor Flight trips for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
“Family members often remark about how their veterans returned home from these trips as changed people, finally receiving the welcome home they never got when they returned from service. Countless veterans described their honor flight as one of the best days of their lives,” Takano said.
Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, who now occupies the seat of the late Sen. Bob Dole, said that after Dole took on the task to raise the money to build the World War II Memorial, “no Kansan was left untouched by Bob Dole’s request to write a check.”
Moran said he frequently walks from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial when he needs to get a fresh perspective on frustrating issues, and his walk purposely includes visits to the monuments honoring service in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
“At each of the [monuments], I am reminded that we honored those who, for no partisan reason, served their country,” Moran said. “And it’s a reminder to … American citizens, there is a much higher calling than ‘Republican this’ or ‘Democratic that.’ It reminds those of us that didn’t serve that we have an obligation of respect and service to those who are memorialized and honored here.”
Dole’s widow, Elizabeth, 85, herself a former senator as well as caretaker for her wounded-warrior husband, welcomed the veterans seated before her, with the view of the Lincoln Memorial over her shoulder.
“I hope you take pride in seeing how your country has consecrated these precious grounds with memorials built in your honor,” Dole said. “I extend my deepest and most heartfelt thanks to you gentlemen. You not only inspired something extraordinary for veterans, but you have created something extraordinary for a nation, too, because the story of Honor Flight is a wonderful reminder of what America is still capable of accomplishing when we rise to our best.”
