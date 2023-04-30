Osbourn graduate Kris Thornton has been invited to attend the Baltimore Ravens' rookie mini-camp this weekend.
If his tryout goes well there, Thornton could then receive an invitation to training camp.
The Ravens were the only team Thornton visited coming into the draft. Along with other draft prospects, Thornton visited with Baltimore's coaching staff April 4 for the team’s local pro day for regional college prospects. He also toured their facilities.
Thornton was on NFL teams’ radar screens after putting together an impressive three-year career at JMU following his transfer from VMI.
He finished second in the program’s history with 23 receiving touchdowns, third in career receptions with 168 and fourth in receiving yards (2,540).
Thornton was also the first JMU player to post multiple and back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and holds the single-season record for most receptions (83 in 2021).
In 2022, JMU’s first at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, he totaled 59 receptions for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns in earning first-team all-Sun Belt Conference honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.