Artwork by Manuel Guerrero Zdeinert, a 2020 graduate of Osbourn Park High School, was selected for inclusion in the 2020-21 Advanced Placement Art and Design Exhibit.
The exhibit is produced annually by the AP Program to honor and celebrate outstanding AP Art and Design students. Zdeinert was among only 51 students whose work was chosen for exhibit out of 63,000 portfolios. Also, Zdeinert is one of only 11 artists to have multiple works chosen; five of his pieces were selected. Because of the pandemic, this year’s exhibit will be entirely digital.
Jennifer Marshall-Greeson, Zdeinert’s teacher and the visual arts department chair at Osbourn Park High, said, “This is a huge honor, especially this year … Manuel grew up in the Osbourn Park art department. … He refuses to rush a piece and it is always done to the absolute best of his ability… Where most students struggle with backgrounds – Manuel excels.”
Zdeinert plans to seek a college degree in illustration. He also is looking at the audio engineering field based on an emerging interest in music composition and production.
“I really enjoyed my time at OP, toward the end especially,” Zdeinert said. “From the football games to being in my element in the art room, really the only thing I’d say of the past is I wish I could change the abrupt end that my senior year came to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.