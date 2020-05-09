Even in uncertain times, businesses need certainty.
Non-essential businesses such as bars, restaurants, gyms and hair salons were forced to close in Virginia on March 24 to stem the spread of coronavirus. Most business owners saw it coming. During the preceding two weeks, customers had dwindled due to fears of the virus and worries about overwhelmed hospitals.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam first ordered the businesses to close for 30 days; then, about two-thirds of the way through that closure, he extended it another 14 days, until May 8. At the same time, he created a task force of business leaders from across the state to help develop guidelines about when these businesses could reopen and what measures they should take to ensure customer and worker safety.
So far, so good.
You can argue whether the business closures are too restrictive or not restrictive enough, but until that point Northam had effectively communicated his plans, sought what appeared to be reasonable advice, and provided business owners with clear guidance about what a reopening might look like.
But Northam’s statements and decisions over the past 10 days can only have left many business owners confused and frustrated, especially those here in Northern Virginia.
First, with the May 8 deadline just a week away, he teased. On May 1, he said that he would announce the following Monday, May 4, details on when and how the state would move into the first phase of its reopening plan.
On May 4, he delayed. Just four days before his closure order would expire, he extended it another week, until May 15. He gave a broad overview of what guidelines for businesses such as gyms and restaurants would look like when the first phase of reopening began – but no specifics to help those businesses plan. Only in response to a question from InsideNoVa during his news conference that day did he specifically say he expected these businesses to be able to reopen May 15.
Then, on May 6, he hinted – and teased again. While saying he would announce more details about the first phase on Friday, May 8, he said that the first phase was just a “floor” and that localities could seek to impose more restrictions. But, and only again in a response to a question, he said he would be the final arbiter.
Then on May 8, he waffled. He announced that the first phase of reopenings would not include gyms or indoor dining at restaurants. So Virginians can get their hair cut and go to church or the mall – both at no more than 50% of capacity, which, no offense to religious leaders, is basically what both institutions are at any time except during the holiday season. But gym and restaurant owners who had fully expected to reopen in some form first on May 8, and then on May 15, are left out.
Worse, Northam wavered. Only in response to one of the final questions in his news conference Friday did Northam indicate he would be open to allowing Northern Virginia localities to delay entering the first phase for as long as two weeks, or not until May 29. Northam said he would give the localities this weekend to think about it and that he would announce further details Monday –just four days before phase one is scheduled to begin.
And when asked at his news conferences about allowing some regions of Virginia to ease restrictions before others, Northam said first he would be open to that idea, but later rejected it. Now he’s indicating he's considering it again, which would allow Fauquier County or Stafford County businesses to open before those in adjacent Prince William County.
So, if you’re a Fairfax County hair salon owner, can you take appointments for Friday or not? Right now, you don’t know. If you own a restaurant in Loudoun County with outdoor seating (allowed at 50% capacity), should you start ordering more food and bring back your staff on Friday? Who knows?
Businesses need certainty. They need time to plan. Many local gyms and restaurants InsideNoVa talked to this week have invested significant resources to ensure they can operate with physical distancing and to develop new cleanliness regimens. Those are big expenses on top of the revenues these businesses have lost over the past two months.
It’s past time for Northam to provide certainty. We appreciate his thrice-weekly news conferences and applaud his metrics-based “dimmer switch” approach to easing restrictions. But when it comes to businesses, he needs to end the teasing, the hinting and the waffling. Stop leaving businesses in the dark - unable to plan. Set a date to begin reopening, announce the guidelines, and unless there’s a huge spike in coronavirus cases, stick with it.
