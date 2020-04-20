Outer Banks’ leaders have begun planning to welcome back visitors and out-of-town property owners after closing bridges last month to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
There are no dates set and discussions are just beginning on what it will take to reopen the popular chain of barrier islands just south of the Virginia-North Carolina line. But what happens if you have reservations for a vacation rental in the coming weeks or months?
It depends.
Some realty companies on the Outer Banks are offering full refunds for those can’t come due to coronavirus restrictions. Others are offering to switch weeks rented this year for next year. And some aren’t offering refunds at all, saying trip insurance doesn’t cover pandemics.
Outer Banks real estate companies say they have been flooded with calls, emails and messages from renters, with no clear direction on what happens when a pandemic closes down access to vacation homes.
But the North Carolina Real Estate Commission has released an opinion essentially saying real estate companies need to return vacation renters’ money.
"The NCREC has historically required North Carolina licensed vacation rental brokers to refund any and all funds held in trust, less certain statutory fees or earned commissions, where access to vacation rental homes is obstructed," the commission statement reads. "Because these are not evacuation orders … we focused our analysis on the remaining landlord/tenant laws in the Vacation Rental Act.
"In the current situation, landlords (landlords are vacation rental homeowners) of vacation rental units in the affected areas cannot provide access to the units for the tenants who have pending reservations. Moreover, access to the property is an integral part of its use and enjoyment and tenants have the legal right to the use and enjoyment of the leased property. As a consequence, we have determined that when access to the property cannot be provided, we find [state law] requires that the landlord and broker refund all monies paid by the tenant."
In cases where the realty companies have already disbursed up to 50 percent of the vacation rental funds received to the home's owner, the realty company must return to the renter what funds they still hold, the statement said. The homeowner is responsible for returning the rest to vacation renter.
"A landlord who refuses to return money to a tenant may be subject to a civil suit by the tenant," the commission says.
The best thing for vacation renters to do, according to the Outer Banks Association of Realtors, is call your vacation rental company and ask what happens next.
Right now, stay-home orders for North Carolina continue through May 15. Officials in Dare County, which encompasses most of the Outer Banks, say they are closely monitoring local, state and federal guidelines on easing coronavirus restrictions.
The Outer Banks has been closed to visitors since March 17 and to out-of-town property owners since March 20.
"Local officials will continue to have serious discussions about ways to most effectively balance the health of our community and the economic impacts," the county said in a Friday news release. "They will base their decisions on what is in the best interest of our community based on the scientific data including trends and models that are frequently changing, the capacity of local healthcare providers, and the ability of local merchants to provide essential goods and services.
As of Friday afternoon, Dare County's coronavirus case count continued to hold at 15, with 14 recovered from the illness or remaining asymptomatic. One patient, a 90-year-old man, died.
