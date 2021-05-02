The Dulles Greenway's first "Run the Greenway" race drew over 1,200 runners on Saturday morning for a 5K, 10K, and 800-meter Kids Fun Run along a portion of the Greenway in Loudoun County.
The event was hosted to recognize the Greenway's 25th anniversary and served as a fund-raiser for local nonprofits.
Participants came not only across Northern Virginia but even from Great Britain and Luxembourg.
The winners of Run the Greenway’s 5K and 10K races were:
5K:
- Masters - Paul Robinson and Julie Hayden
- Adults - Josh Martin and Marisa Poe
- Juniors - Matteo Lambert, Sean Davis, Addison Buck and Sarah Donahue
10K:
- Masters - Jonathan Aikman and Dana Hayden
- Adults - Matthew Denlinger and Kristen Lincoln
“The Dulles Greenway is committed to serving the Loudoun County community and we are honored to directly support the positive contributions that our 27 charity partners are making in our local community during this difficult time," said said Renée N. Hamilton, chief executive officer of TRIP II LP, which owns and operates the Greenway.
The event raised over $156,000 for the 27 participating charities in Loudoun. In addition, the Greenway made donations to their charity partners totaling $24,500, including $18,500 to the top fundraising organizations and the designated charities of the top fundraising individuals. Another $6,000 will be donated to the chosen charity of in-person event age group winners, the Greenway said.
Top Fundraising Charities
Step Sisters - $15,171
Friends of Homeless Animals - $7,317
Top Fundraising Individuals:
Heidi Lacy - $5,401
Nolen Crew - $3,385
Ashley Campolattaro - $2,545
