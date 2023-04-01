Over 180 first responders were honored for outstanding work in 2022 at the Prince William Chamber of Commerce's 37th annual Valor Awards this week.
Award winners were announced at a ceremony Wednesday at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, which was attended by first responders, award winners and elected officials. News4 anchors Jummy Olabanji and Juliana Valencia served as emcees.
“It was an honor to recognize the remarkable achievements in service of our community’s dedicated first responders,” said Bob Sweeney, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. “I would like to ... reiterate my heartfelt thanks to them for their selfless acts of service and bravery.”
The program recognized award recipients from the town of Haymarket, Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, Dumfries-Triangle Volunteer Fire Department, Manassas City Police Department, Occoquan Woodbridge Lorton Volunteer Fire Department, Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue, Prince William County Public Safety Communications Center, Prince William County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force.
Among this year’s winners were the police, fire, rescue and communications personnel involved in the response during the snowstorm on Jan. 3, 2022 that snarled traffic on Interstate 95 for more than 18 hours. First responders from the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue, Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department, Dumfries-Triangle Volunteer Department and the Prince William County Public Safety Communications Center worked around the clock, planning and implementing a course of action to render aid and reopen the interstate, according to the award announcement.
The full list of 2023 Prince William Valor Awards recipients and details about their honors is available here.
