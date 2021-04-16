Over 2 million Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, yet the number of new cases remains stubbornly high statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard shows that 23.5% of the state's 8.6 million residents are fully vaccinated, and a total of just over 3.3 million Virginians, or nearly 39%, have received at least one dose. The percentage of adults who have been vaccinated is significantly higher because vaccines have not been approved yet for anyone under age 16.

Yet, the state just wrapped up its worst week for new coronavirus cases since the week ending Feb. 26, with 10,595 reported in the past seven days. The state's seven-day average of 1,513.6 new cases per day has come down slightly since Wednesday, when it stood at 1,615, the highest since March 2, but it is still up 16.5% in the past month.

In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average of new cases has fallen slightly in recent days to 414.3, although on Wednesday it stood at 485.1, the highest since Feb. 19. By comparison, the region's daily average was as low as 139.4 last summer, although it peaked at over 1,600 new cases a day in mid-January.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus are down slightly statewide over the past week, to 1,032 patients as of Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Of those, 229 are hospitalized in Northern Virginia, down from 270 eight days ago but still above the low of 195 on March 20.

The health department has reported 63 new deaths statewide related to COVID-19 over the past four days. Of those, five were in Northern Virginia -- all in Fairfax County, which has more deaths than any other jurisdiction in the state.

The seven-day average percentage of positive diagnostic test results has stabilized statewide at just over 6% in the past three weeks. Positivity rates in the Arlington and Rappahannock health districts have ticked up in recent days, with Rappahannock -- which includes the Fredericksburg area -- now above 10%.

Two new cases have been reported this week in Northern Virginia of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C -- one in Prince William and one in Fairfax. The syndrome is believed to be related to the COVID-19 virus, and 56 cases have now been reported statewide, although none has resulted in a death.

In addition to the 3.3 million Virginians who have received at least one dose of a vaccine, the health department reports that another 279,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Virginia by the federal government. These numbers include doses administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Defense.

The state is currently averaging about 77,000 doses of vaccines per day, with at least four days in which over 100,000 doses have been administered. Starting Sunday, all Virginians aged 16 and older will be eligible to register for a vaccine.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Friday)

Northern Virginia: 393 new cases, 1 new death.

Statewide: 1,594 new cases, 20 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 23,307 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 176,910 cases, 2,272 deaths

Statewide: 643,220 cases, 10,549 deaths

Statewide Testing: 6.79 million PCR diagnostic tests (8.87 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 56 (including 11 in Fairfax, eight in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,032 (down from 1,052 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 246 (down from 261 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 53,361

Nursing Home Patients: 126 (down from 135 the previous day and the fewest to date)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.