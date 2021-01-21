Over 25,000 Prince William residents on vaccine wait list

More than 25,000 Prince William County residents have signed up to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but the local health district received only one-fifth of the vaccine doses than it expected this week, according to county officials.

In addition, the health district's new clinic at George Mason University that opened this week is currently able to administer only about two-thirds of the daily doses it initially expected.

The confusing rollout of the vaccine – coupled with supply issues and technical challenges – has left many local residents frustrated and asking questions.

“The demand continues to exceed supply, and that’s going to continue for some time,” Brian Misner, the county’s emergency operations coordinator, told the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information Residents of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park aged 65 and over or those between 16 and 64 with certain health conditions can sign up for the waitlist to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. ONLINE: Visit Http://bit.ly/PWHDwaitlist. VIA PHONE: Call 703-872-7759, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. TEXT: COVIDPWC to 888777 for COVID-19 alerts.

The state was expecting to receive 110,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines every week, but the allocation for this week was significantly less than that, he said. That shortage occurred while eligibility for the vaccine was increased to include anyone aged 65 and over and residents between ages 16 and 64 with serious health conditions.

As a result, the Prince William Health District, which consists of the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, received only one-fifth its expected allocation from the state this week, and some private health-care providers, such as hospitals, did not receive any, Misner said.

“We don’t fully know why the allocation was reduced at the commonwealth level, whether it was a reduction at the federal government, whether something else occurred,” he added. “It is a very difficult situation to help manage expectations, and there is a very large number of people who are currently in this pool of eligibility.”

The health district opened a vaccination clinic Tuesday morning at George Mason University’s Manassas campus that initially was expected to administer 540 doses a day. However, officials said Wednesday that due to space reasons currently the clinic is only administering about 360 does a day.

The clinic will operate six days a week, by appointment only, but all appointments have been filled through Feb. 15, and the health district announced Sunday that it will not make any additional appointments until it can ensure it will receive enough doses of the vaccine.

Even at the pace of 540 doses a day, providing the required two doses of the vaccine to the 25,000 residents who have signed up thus far would take 93 days, or over three months.

“We are asking people to be patient,” said Amanda David, emergency preparedness and response coordinator for the Prince William Health District. “We are getting emails left and right, and it is hard to correspond and try to reach everyone that does reach out to us. We’re doing the best we can with the information given to us day by day.”

Misner told the board Tuesday that the county had reassigned employees to work in the health district’s COVID-19 call center to help residents who do not have internet access or email addresses sign up for the wait list. Wait times for callers were as long as two hours Tuesday morning, but had dropped to about 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon, Misner said. He encouraged residents who are able to use the online form to do so.

Misner said all residents who signed up before the county changed to the new wait list form on Sunday should receive an email or phone call confirming that they are on the list, but that process may not begin until this weekend.

Through Wednesday, 12,419 vaccine doses had been administered in the Prince William Health District, with 1,463 residents having received both doses required for the vaccine to be fully effective, according to state health department data. That means about 9,500 residents had received at least one dose. Over 450,000 people live in the health district, although only residents age 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

David said Wednesday morning during a media tour of the clinic that the health district had received about 10,000 doses of the vaccine to date and administered about 4,000. The remaining doses in the district have been administered by health-care providers, such as hospitals, and at long-term care centers through a federal partnership with national pharmacy chains.

“The supply chain right now, a lot of it’s based off of the federal government right now, so we’re at the mercy of them,” she added.

Misner said the health district receives information from the state each Friday about how many doses of the vaccine it can expect the following week.

“They are hopeful there will be an opportunity for an increased number of doses in upcoming weeks,” he added.

He said the county has prepared a number of additional locations to administer vaccines once enough doses are available, including five county-owned buildings or parks, 15 school facilities or sports stadiums, two private nonprofit facilities and parking lots and two large retail spaces that are available for rent. The county has also recommended one site to the state for a large state-supported mass vaccination location. He did not provide the specific locations of any of the locations.

Misner also said the health district has contracted with a nursing company to provide up to 30 employees to help with vaccinations and is also relying on the state’s Medical Reserve Corps of volunteers.

However, he noted, “All of the support is dependent on vaccine availability, which is the current constraint.”

Misner said he expects it will be several months until community vaccination sites can open. “The most important thing is making sure that there is equitable access to facilities throughout the community through that wait list process that people are able to join.”

When allocating vaccine doses, Misner said, the health district has to consider the residents who received initial doses starting Dec. 28 and will need their second doses starting next week.

“That has to be factored …into the number of appointments that are available for folks who are looking for their first dose,” he added. “The risk of not doing second shots might mean that the first dose ends up not being effective at all and then you’ve wasted a shot.”

Bob Lazaro, executive director of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, told InsideNoVa that across the region more than 81,000 residents had already received at least one dose through Tuesday – representing 4.2% of the region's eligible population of about 1.9 million.

The regional commission, which represents local governments across Northern Virginia, sent a letter to the region’s congressional delegation on Tuesday requesting their support for President Joe Biden’s plan to increase vaccine production and distribution.

Lazaro said the demand for the vaccine is a good problem to have.

“It’s a good thing in that early on there were a lot of people who were saying, ‘I’m not getting vaccinated.’ Now there’s a good group of folks who are saying, ‘Hell yes I want to get vaccinated.’”