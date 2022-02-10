Prince William County’s collective bargaining ordinance is coming into focus.
The Board of Supervisors discussed the ordinance and its direction during its meeting Tuesday. The ordinance will govern how collective bargaining will work, which employees are eligible and the scope of bargaining.
In September, employees in the police and fire departments submitted petitions to the Board of Supervisors signaling their intent to collectively bargain. The police and fire departments currently have associations that act on behalf of members, but they are not formal unions.
State code had previously prohibited local governments from recognizing labor unions among its employees or entering into collective bargaining contracts with them. Employees for state agencies and constitutional officers are not included in the new legislation.
The city of Alexandria and the counties of Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun have established collective bargaining ordinances. The processes in those localities were started by their governing bodies rather than employee petitions.
At Tuesday’s meeting, work on the ordinance moved forward on a series of party-line votes, with Democrats supporting the ordinance and Republicans voting against each part of it.
Deputy County Executive Michelle Casciato said the ordinance would prohibit constitutional offices, managerial employees, part-time/temporary/seasonal employees and “confidential employees” from participating in collective bargaining.
The confidential employees are those who work directly for the Board of Supervisors, county executive’s office, county attorney’s office, human resources, budget, payroll and any other department in which employees have authorized access to personnel files.
Overall, 4,096 employees would be eligible for collective bargaining and 1,754 would be ineligible.
The board signed off on creating three bargaining units: one for the police department, one for fire and rescue and a third for all other general service employees.
To present a certification for an election, 30% of employees in a bargaining unit must express interest in unionization. For unionization to be adopted, more than 50% of all employees in the unit must vote in favor.
The board also agreed to preliminarily restrict bargaining to pay and benefits.
County staff didn’t have a solid estimate on the ongoing costs of collective bargaining. However, Casciato said that the proposed budget for fiscal 2023 will have $750,000 included for administrative costs. Previous estimates have put ongoing costs between $1.7 million and $3 million.
During public comment Tuesday, five speakers were in favor of collective bargaining and two people opposed it.
In a town hall Monday, Police Chief Peter Newsham said he favored collective bargaining for public safety personnel, but only around pay and benefits. Newsham was adamant that discipline should not be open to bargaining. He said that discipline was part of bargaining while he was chief of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington.
Newsham said he was sometimes forced to rehire employees who had been fired for “really, really bad and in some instances criminal behavior” because an arbitrator would rule in favor of the officer.
“There’s no worse experience as the chief of police that I had,” Newsham said of rehiring officers who committed criminal acts. “It erodes trust. It puts our community in a really bad place where they have to deal with the person who shouldn’t be doing the job in the first place.”
County staff will continue to craft the ordinance and plans to return to the board several times in the coming months for additional direction.
