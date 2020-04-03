More than 40,000 Northern Virginia residents have filed for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks, since the coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to close, according to latest figures provided by the Virginia Employment Commission.
That is a hundred-fold increase from the approximately 400 area residents who filed for benefits in the week ending March 14, just before the business shutdowns began.
According to VEC data analyzed by InsideNoVa, 11,129 Northern Virginians filed an initial claim for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 21, and another 29,727 filed initial claims in the week ending March 28.
Fairfax County had the most claims, just over 16,000, during the two-week period, followed by Prince William County at 8,000 and Loudoun County at 6,000. Here's the complete list of Northern Virginia localities, ranked by the number of claims filed in the past two weeks:
Unemployment Claims in Northern Virginia
|LOCALITY
|March 14 Claims
|March 21 Claims
|March 28 Claims
|Total
|Fairfax County
|145
|4,345
|12,109
|16,599
|Prince William
|90
|2,222
|5,863
|8,175
|Loudoun
|53
|1,622
|4,561
|6,236
|Arlington
|19
|849
|1,752
|2,620
|Alexandria
|33
|797
|1,683
|2,513
|Stafford
|31
|579
|1,699
|2,309
|Fauquier
|9
|254
|753
|1,016
|Manassas
|10
|198
|603
|811
|Culpeper
|9
|195
|550
|754
|Falls Church
|4
|55
|134
|193
|Fairfax City
|0
|11
|11
|22
|Manassas Park
|1
|2
|9
|12
|TOTALS
|404
|11,129
|29,727
|41,260
The numbers are similar nationally, as nearly 10 million people have filed initial claims for benefits during the two-week period - about 3.3 million during the week ending March 21 and another 6.6 million during the week ending March 28. The previous weekly high for national claims was 695,000 in October 1982.Overall, over 158,000 Virginians have filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits during the two-week period - about 46,000 the week ending March 21 and about 112,000 the week ending March 28. During the same week last year, fewer than 2,000 people filed initial claims with the VEC.
On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that unemployment rose to 4.4% in March, up from a 50-year low of 3.5% in February, as the country lost 701,000 jobs. However, those numbers were compiled primarily based on a survey that was conducted before many of the mass layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
