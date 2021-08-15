Up to five inches of rain fell across parts of Northern Virginia early Sunday morning, causing flash flooding in Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties.
A flood warning remained in effect until 6:15 a.m. for those areas, with numerous roads closed due to high water, the National Weather Service said.
@capitalweather Del Ray neighborhood of @AlexandriaVA @DrainALX pic.twitter.com/6NQS9ECiHu— betsywhalen (@betsywhalen) August 15, 2021
The heaviest rain ended about 3 a.m., with over 4 inches of rain falling in just a few hours, the weather service said. A rain gauge in Franconia recorded 4.6 inches of rain as of 2 a.m.
Live at the Lincoln Memorial. Lightning hits Washington monument. Absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/S1ivKTTS0g— Travis Nix (@tnix113) August 15, 2021
The stream gauge at Cameron Run in Alexandria rose nearly eight feet in under an hour and crested above flood stage at 15 feet around 1:30 a.m., the weather service said.
A building on S. Pickett Street in Alexandria was evacuated due to rising water and several vehicles were reported stuck in high water at the ramp from Interstate 495 to Interstate 95 in Fairfax, the weather service reported.
Water is laping at the bridge at 495/95 in Alexandria, VA. Wow @NWS_BaltWash @SteveRudin7News @7NewsAlex @TenaciousTopper @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/OugRtVnxTz— Hazardous Weather Prediction Center (@HWPCWX) August 15, 2021
High water closed Arlington Boulevard near Route 7 in Falls Church, blocked three lanes of Interstate 395 in Arlington. Signal Hill Road in Manassas and Linton Hall Road at Lee Highway in western Prince William were also closed for flooding.
A cold front moving through the area early this morning will deliver lower humidity and much cooler temperatures, with a high of 79 degrees today, the weather service said.
