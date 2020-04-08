A round of thunderstorms with winds up to 60 mph uprooted trees and left damage across sections of Leesburg, and into D.C. and southern Maryland.
The damage may have been caused by a microburst, which is a sudden and powerful downdraft during a thunderstorm, the National Weather Service said.
The storms moved through about 3:30 to 3:45 a.m. Leesburg police urged motorists to use caution as clean up from the overnight damage continues today.
