If your evening commute takes you anywhere near Glebe and Chain Bridge roads in Arlington, it's time to consider other options.
An overturned dump truck has all lanes of Chain Bridge Road closed, with clean up expected to continue into rush hour.
"Avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Consider options for PM commute given expected delays on Metro Rail between DC and VA," the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program tweeted.
Arlington fire officials say the truck driver was trapped and had to be extricated, but appeared to suffer non-life threatening injuries.
