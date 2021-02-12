Chuck Kuhn, founder and CEO of JK Moving Services, and his wife Stacy Kuhn, have purchased White's Ferry in Leesburg, which was shut down December in a land dispute.
The owners of the land where the ferry docked in Virginia, known as Rockland, had complained that White’s Ferry was unlawfully occupying its land. White’s Ferry argued for its right to use the landing due to having customers and business operations on that side of the river for over two centuries.
Kuhn said in a news release he will be working with Peter Brown, the majority owner of Rockland Farm, in an effort to get the ferry reopened to the nearly 800 daily users.
“White’s Ferry represents a piece of our region’s past as an early commerce route that built and sustained local economies and remains so today," Kuhn said in a statement. "This fits with my family’s interest in conserving land and history as well as supporting business and the local communities. "White’s Ferry has provided an important and scenic transportation alternative to the swelling demands on our local roads."
Kuhn finalized the purchase Thursday, Feb. 11, buying the the ferry, the store, and the Maryland shoreline that supports the ferry operation.
Necessary repairs to the ferry and property are taking place immediately and replacement cables are on site to fix the ferry following December storm damage and are ready for install as soon as reasonable terms are negotiated with Brown and Rockland Farm on the Virginia side, the release said.
The goal is to purchase the Virginia land site or negotiate a permanent easement with Rockland Farm so that the ferry never ceases operating again. The ferry can be operational within seven days of being granted Virginia shore rights, Kuhn's release said.
“The previous owners of White’s Ferry have done a remarkable job serving the community,” commented Kuhn. “They have sold the ferry with the hopes that we would have a better chance of opening the ferry than he did. We look forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the ferry, enhancing the experience for riders and making a number of upgrades to the store.”
The Kuhns will begin working with the Coast Guard, Loudoun County, Montgomery County and the owner Rockland Farm to open the ferry. The Kuhns plan to make a number of upgrades to the ferry over the next few years, bringing more operational and environmental efficiencies to improve services and preserve a piece of history.
The Kuhn family has a history of protecting local landmarks, including purchasing and placing into easement thousands of acres, as well as the historic Middleburg Training Center, which was placed into conservation easement and is now fully renovated.
JK Moving is the largest independently owned and operated moving company in North America, employing nearly 1,100 people.
