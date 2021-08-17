Paintings depict Belvoir hospital workers during pandemic

Sgt. Jahmar Walton, an Army nurse on Fort Belvoir Community Hospital’s seventh-floor ward, remembers in spring 2020 hearing initial reports of a virus that was beginning to spread in Washington state, California and New York.
“When I saw it coming over the horizon, I remember standing upstairs, looking out the window, and asking myself, ‘I wonder what’s going to happen to us – what our role is going to be.’ I figured we’d have some kind of role, but I didn’t imagine it coming so quickly,” Walton said.
Later that day, Sgt. Justin Rupp, the enlisted nurse in charge of the ward, emerged from a meeting and approached him with the urgent news.
“[He] told me we are turning 7 North into an all-COVID ward to prepare for skyrocketing infections,” Walton said. When he asked Rupp for a timeline, he was told “now.”
“For the rest of the shift, we transferred the floor elsewhere and retrofitted the whole ward. We shifted our supplies and manpower in preparation; we made sure everyone was fitted for N-95 respirators. It happened super quickly,” Walton said, adding that in military health, flexibility is a driving principle. “It was kind of cool to see that rapid response so smoothly executed.”
Some of those initial days of treating COVID-19 patients at Fort Belvoir are now memorialized by Sgt. Kurt Loter, the U.S. Army artist-in-residence.
Last week, Loter and Navy Capt. Cindy Judy, hospital commander, unveiled a 2-by-3-foot oil painting in the lobby of the hospital. The painting depicts Walton donning protective gear to enter a patient’s room on the COVID ward – part of the Army’s recognition of the role that military medicine played in containing the virus. Loter, who admits he doesn’t like the limelight, said the project was extremely humbling.
“This is something that needs to be done in order to pay tribute to the front-line workers who have been doing this for almost two years now,” Loter said. “Trying to communicate that in a way that tells the story is extremely difficult, because it’s an invisible enemy, and we have to show it through the circumstances we can see.”
Judy said after 30 years in Navy medicine, she saw her mission shift – dramatically.
“We went from the medical team being the supporting mission, to suddenly becoming the supported element,” Judy said. “In order to battle the pandemic, we required support from the line, and there was so much that went on during the pandemic for the Army community to support us. We’re honored to be part of the exhibits, because we think it’s an incredible mission we’ve been a part of. It’s been very successful in the care and treatment of patients – both the COVID patients and the rest of the community that required care throughout the pandemic.”
Judy said a second painting that she helped unveil was especially significant. The tall oil painting depicts the hospital’s chaplain, Maj. Benjamin Jung, performing the ritual of blessing the hands of Fort Belvoir’s health care workers during Nurses Week in May 2020.
“I am a nurse, and this is just one of those traditions we have; it’s something we do every year,” Judy said. “This painting speaks to the amount of space that it took, and the role that the chaplains played in the delivery of care. Our chaplain team has been an integral part of the care throughout the pandemic at Community Hospital.”
Loter said he wanted to put the viewer in the boots of the Army nurse, having hands blessed by the chaplain.
“This perspective is unusual, but more personal,” Loter said.
Jung said the blessing is something chaplains do every year during Nurses Week, although protocols were different during the pandemic.
“With our protective equipment on, we used a cotton swab, and a cup with the oil, and we applied the oil to their hands, while we provided words of spiritual encouragement,” he added. “The application of oil was very meaningful to them; it meant the presence of God in their midst during this anxious time.”
Judy said she is honored to have the paintings on display in the main lobby for the rest of the month; they will then move to the National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir.
“For us, healing comes in all forms and fashions; it’s not just medical care,” Judy said. “This art you’ve provided will live on forever.”
