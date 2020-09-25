Keepers at the Smithsonian National Zoo took the opportunity to check out the new baby panda when mom Mei Xiang left her den to grab a bite to eat Friday morning.
The 1-month-old was quite sleepy when retrieved from the den and napped through much of the excitement, the zoo said.
As of Friday morning, the cub weighed 1,337 grams, or just under three pounds. From nose to tail tip, it measured 35.5 centimeters, or 13.9 inches (its tail accounts for two of those inches).
"For the first time, we had a chance to measure the cub’s abdominal girth as well. It’s back and belly measured 32 centimeters, or 12.5 inches in circumference," the zoo said. "Our plump panda cub is almost as round as it is long!"
At a month old, the cub relies on Mei Xiang’s milk for all of its nutritional needs.
Around 1 year old, bamboo and other solid foods make up the majority of a panda's diet. However, it may nurse for comfort up to 18 months of age.
So is the new cub a he or a she? Keepers were able to obtain a cheek swab during another brief exam on Sept. 19.
The zoo's Center for Conservation Genomics is analyzing the cub’s DNA, and we should know definitively in a week or two whether it is a male or female.
(1) comment
China "repos" all panda"s born in US captivity. However, we still get to name the Wee One. And having been born during the pandemic warrants an extra special name!
These spring to mind: Panda-emic, Mai-Corona, Covidia. Thoughts?
