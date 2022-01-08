The Virginia Department of Health has temporarily scaled back operations at the Office of Vital Records due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 infections affecting its employees.
The office provides birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates for the state and has customers across the world. The office partners with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle offices and local health districts to provide access to certified records at those locations.
Due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 infections among staff members, some operations will be temporarily suspended so that the office can continue to provide essential services to the general public, VDH said in a news release.
The first step in this process is to take live operators off the Call Center public call-in line (804-662-6200) through Jan. 14.
During this time, when residents call this line, they will be given information about accessing services through the website and information about current processing times for certified vital records requests mailed to the office.
There are multiple service options available to fulfill customer requests. Customers can receive in-person service at DMV offices, local health districts or the Vital Records central office in Henrico County.
To find the nearest location, click here. Check with the specific location nearest you, since hours of operation may be limited at some locations. Vital Records central office, located at 2001 Maywill St., Suite 101 in Henrico, operates Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We recognize this change will inconvenience our customers and wish it could be avoided. We hope this change will limit the impact on customers by focusing on our ability to continue processing customer requests, which we are receiving at consistently high rates. The Office of Vital Records will restore full functionality as quickly as possible,” said Seth Austin, director of the Office of Vital Records. “We have experienced absentee rates of between 20 percent and 30 percent for the past two weeks resulting from multiple COVID-19 cases that are causing people to miss work due to illness, exposure isolation or the need to seek testing.”
During this time, the office will be redirecting available staff to the continuation of certifying vital events and processing applications for vital records.
