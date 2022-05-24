It started with a simple question: “Want to go to the Johnny Depp trial?”
The inquiry led to a whirlwind 72 hours for Alli Graves and Owen Brown.
“We saw it on TV and thought it would be cool to come down,” Graves said. “It’s like history.”
Graves and Brown were part of the ongoing spectacle surrounding the high-profile defamation lawsuit between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a December 2018 opinion column she wrote for The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a countersuit seeking $100 million claiming Depp launched a campaign to discredit her allegations, thus harming her career and reputation.
The trial entered its sixth and final week on Monday, with a verdict expected by the end of the week.
Graves and Brown, of Montclair, N.J., made the roughly four-hour drive on May 21.
Because Fairfax County has strictly limited attendance to 100 people, spectators have been camping out for hours to receive a pass each day.
Graves, 19, and Brown, 21, got in line at noon Sunday to receive a pass. They were able to get into the courtroom, but it wasn’t easy.
“It’s like going into battle,” Brown said.
The duo said fights broke out and police responded multiple times throughout the hours leading up to Monday’s proceedings.
The battle to get inside only led to a day of mundane proceedings. Graves said she was even “so exhausted I fell asleep a few times.”
Meanwhile, those who couldn’t get inside started lining up along the street behind the courthouse hoping to get a glimpse of Depp when he left at the end of the day.
That crowd was full of signs supporting Depp or lambasting Heard. Spectators would spontaneously sing the chorus of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”
Among those gathered was Ann Seyle of Hedgesville, W.Va. She leaned against a police barricade with an umbrella printed with a picture of a younger Depp sitting at her feet.
Seyle, whose favorite Depp movie is 2001’s “Blow,” said she took up her post around 2:30 p.m.
“He’s just so close, it would be wrong not to be here,” she said.
Once Depp entered a black SUV and the vehicle rolled through the gates around 5:20 p.m., cheers erupted and everyone scrambled for a photo. Depp smiled and waved to those gathered along the street as the vehicle drove away.
Shortly thereafter, Heard left in a blue pickup truck. She was met with boos, jeers and a line of thumbs down gestures.
The crowd might have taken hours to gather, but after the actors departed, it quickly dissipated with little evidence it ever existed.
Heard rested her case Tuesday in the civil suit without calling Depp to the stand, according to the Associated Press.
(1) comment
What complete and total losers of society these people are.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.