Several products from the highly collectible Van Winkle line will be available through online lotteries through February and March.
The whiskey, often dubbed the hardest to find spirit due to its low production, is offered by lottery to ensure equitable distribution, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority said in a news release.
Virginia ABC customers will have the opportunity to enter online to win the chance to purchase Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve Bourbon 23 Year, 20 Year and 15 Year; Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year; Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year; and Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon 10 Year whiskeys.
Each online lottery entry form will be available for five days. All entries received during each five-day entry period will have an equal opportunity to win. The lottery is open to individual Virginia residents 21 and older.
Virginia ABC held a separate lottery event for mixed beverage licensees with these offerings. Winners will be selected at random in a drawing from all valid entries received during the lottery entry period.
At the time of purchase, winners must present a valid Virginia photo ID. The name and address on the photo ID must both match the name and address on the winner’s entry.
The dates for each online lottery, number of bottles available and product prices are:
Feb. 15-19, 2023:
Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon 10 Year ($79.99) - 298 bottles available
Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year ($89.99) – 1,010 bottles available
Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year ($129.99) – 96 bottles available
Winners notified by March 13, 2023.
March 8-12, 2023:
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year ($139.99) –74 bottles available
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year ($229.99) – 146 bottles available
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year ($329.99) – 1 bottle available
Winners notified by April 3, 2023.
Since licensee sales typically make up approximately 20% of ABC’s business, a proportional number of bottles is set aside for licensees in a separate lottery event.
Additional details on the lottery process are available at https://www.abc.virginia.gov/products/limited-availability/lottery/lottery-terms.
