A group of Fairfax County parents angered about the yearlong suspension of in-person learning have collected thousands of signatures petitioning to recall a school board member, the Associated Press reports.
The Open FCPS Coalition claims Fairfax County School Board member Elaine Tholen neglected her duty, along with other school board members, by suspending in-person learning for so long during the pandemic. The petition was submitted to Fairfax County Circuit Court on Monday.
"Under Virginia’s unique recall law, Tholen can now ask a judge to toss out the petition," the AP reported. "It would then be up to a judge to determine whether to dismiss the petition or hold a trial of sorts to determine whether her removal is warranted. If so, she would be removed from office and a special election would be held."
In a statement to the AP, Tholen said voters elected her to stand up for children's interests and educational needs.
"I look forward to continuing to earn my constituents’ trust and support as we prepare to welcome all students in person five days per week," the statement said.
The parent coalition has targeted three of the 12 members of the school board with recall petitions.
