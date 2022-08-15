While Virginia Beach Public Schools is removing several books from school libraries after objections over sexual content from some parents, Prince William County Public Schools has thus far declined to do the same with any books over parental concerns.
But the local school system is seeing an increase in challenges to library books, something that comes as conservative parents are promising to maintain the new scrutiny on school libraries.
The school system fielded six challenges to library books over the past school year, according to data obtained by InsideNoVa using a Freedom of Information Act request.
Lois Lowry’s “The Giver,” a Newbery Medal winner, was challenged for “infanticide and euthanasia.” Other books challenged were “Carlos Gomez Freestyles” by Chuck Gonzalez, “Cultivating Strong Girls” by Nancy Evans, “Julián is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love, “The Conscious Parent’s Guide to Gender Identity” by Darlene Tando, and “What Riley Wore” by Elana K. Arnold and Linda Davick. None has been removed from local schools’ libraries.
According to a school system spokesperson, new books are added to the library from recommendations “based on student input, staff input, community input, and professional journal lists of recommended text.” The recommendations are then vetted by professional librarians and presented to “supervising administrators for feedback and approval prior to purchase by the school bookkeeper.”
When a library book is challenged, it goes to a committee that reviews the material and makes a ruling. In Virginia Beach, committees ruled that two books: Alice Sebold’s “Lucky” and Ellen Hopkins’ “Triangles” will no longer be featured in school libraries after they were deemed “to no longer be age appropriate,” according to The Virginian-Pilot.
In Prince William, the simple mention of a same-sex relationship drew uproar from some parents last year, when the librarian at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School read “Prince & Knight” – a book about a prince who falls in love with a knight – during the school’s morning announcements.
After the incident, county Supervisor Yesli Vega (R-Coles) – her party’s nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat this fall – said she was “assisting a Prince William resident and dealing privately with local government officials in regards to the availability of books to our children depicting graphic sexual acts inappropriate for young minds.”
The school system said the six challenges last year were more than are received during a typical year.
After a 2021-22 school year that saw increased community organizing along partisan lines toward the school system and the Prince William County School Board, conservative parents in the county are already organizing for the upcoming year. A Prince William chapter of the parents group Moms for Liberty is planning to kick off activities later this month.
Leaders of the new chapter did not respond to inquiries from InsideNoVa, but Moms for Liberty groups elsewhere, including in Fauquier County, have regularly challenged books in school libraries.
Most of Prince William’s book challenges were sent by Chris Fundeburg, a Nokesville resident who told InsideNoVa that he has children in the school division. Fundeburg has regularly used the School Board’s public comment period to rail against the division’s “trans agenda.” He graphically described the genitalia of some trans people at a School Board meeting in June, prompting dozens in attendance to walk out for the duration of his speech.
Nothing wrong with most of the books these pearl clutchers complain about. Exposure to reading material isn't going to make them gay or trans, but it will expose them to the reality that some of their peers are (or may be) gay or trans.
Chris Fundeburg isa very sad example of puritanism.
Tom, keep your homosexuality to yourself. No cares to know what you like to do in the bedroom. Children are off limits, no exceptions. It’s disgusting people like you think it’s okay to shove this garbage in front of kids.
The majority of students in Prince William County are Hispanic or Black. I suspect the majority of their parents are not aware of the perverted material their kids have access to. I suspect they wouldn't be happy if they knew about it. The powers that be have gone out of their way to make sure a Hispanic person doesn't get on the school board because they know Hispanics don't want teachers, librarians and other school officials sexualizing their 5 to 10 year old's. Knowing the beliefs that many Blacks have I suspect many of them don't either, but perhaps they go along with Loree Williams, Diane Raulston, and Lillie Jesse because of their skin color. I suspect that these three women don't even fully support all the crap going on in the schools, but they have to go along with it because those are the new rules in the Democratic Party. And even though the School Board is technically "not political" it absolutely is. If they spoke up they would be finished.
Are you daft? You speak for Black and Latino parents based on how you believe they think. Your's is a foolish response. Stay in your lane. I'm quite sure that Black and Latino parent are interested in their kids' education and can read information for themselves. I also don't believe the majority of students in PWCS are Black or Hispanic but I'm not going to waste any more time trying to prove the absolute foolishness of your post.
Well Michael, you don't know what you are talking about. Prince William County schools are:
36% Hispanic
28% White
20% Black
10% Asian
6% Other
https://www.pwcs.edu/departments/accountability__grants__records__testing_/data_staff/equity_scorecard/student_and_staff_demographics
I don't think you know what the word "daft" means.
I am not speaking for anybody but myself. I can be in any lane I choose to be in, so stay out of my way. I know when a group of people are not being listened to. Ask Jared Foretek how many of his readers are Hispanic? If Hispanics make up over a third of students why is there no Hispanic on the School Board and if Blacks make up 20% of students, why are there three Blacks on the school board. It's Democrat politics, that's why.
Based on your response, you may want to consider enrolling in 9th grade yourself.
" I suspect the majority of their parents are not aware of the perverted material their kids have access to. I suspect they wouldn't be happy if they knew about it. "
Well, thank God for white saviors like you. SMDH.
Conservatives do nothing well, except project their own insecurities on everyone else.
