Parents and students are rattled after two separate threats Wednesday at Stafford High School, one involving a report of a student with a gun.
The first was a report that a student involved in a fight at the school last week had threatened to bring a gun to school Wednesday.
Deputies identified the student and continue investigating the complaint, the sheriff's office said. No gun was located.
As deputies investigated that case, "another threat materialized," said sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz. He did not described the nature of the threat.
The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution until the threat was deemed not credible.
The sheriff's office has not said if the those involved were charged.
In comments on the sheriff's office Facebook page, some parents said they were concerned about sending their students to school this morning, particularly after a Nov. 30 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan that left four students dead.
"I was at the school waiting for my daughter to come out, when kids and staff started screaming and running out of the school," one parent wrote. "I am not sending her back to school tomorrow. I don’t think it’s safe."
"Not a credible threat for today ... but what about tomorrow and the next day?" wrote another.
