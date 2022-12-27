A high-end cafe and bakery chain is opening its fourth Virginia location in Manassas.
Paris Baguette, a chain that originated in South Korea and describes itself as “your neighborhood bakery cafe,” will open its newest location at 9765 Liberia Ave., next to the Honey Pig Korean barbecue restaurant between Wellington and Signal Hill roads.
The chain is a relative newcomer to the U.S., where only 99 locations exist compared to 3,600 in Korea and 240 in China. Most of the U.S. locations are franchised, as the Manassas location will be.
“This shopping center will be a new spotlight in Manassas soon. Manassas is growing year over year,” said owner Sean Shin, who operates another Paris Baguette franchise in Centreville. “We are really glad to have a chance to offer quality baking goods and cakes to people who live in Manassas.”
Shin said he expects the new bakery to open in March.
